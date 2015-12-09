7 Ways to Wear High-Top Sneakers Like Olivia Palermo, Blake Lively, and More

Caroline Vazzana
Dec 09, 2015 @ 9:30 am

With their sporty roots, high-top sneakers are traditionally reserved for the gym, but, thanks to the sartorial skills of Blake Lively and Olivia Palermo, they are now being seen in a whole new light. Whether you’re running errands on the weekend or headed out for a fun night with friends, these kicks are the perfect finishing touch. Below, seven of your favorite celebs show you how to rock high-tops.

1 of 7 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Palermo

Everyone's favorite style icon goes for a more sophisticated take with a two-toned leather style, which goes perfectly with her liquid leggings and menswear coat. 

2 of 7 Guillermo Landetta/Dbdpix.com

Blake Lively 

Color-coordinate your sneakers with a super cool leather jacket.

Miranda Kerr

Jet set like a model this holiday season with an elevated black sneaker that goes well with a camel topper and navy blue turtleneck.

Kaia Gerber

Take advice from supermodel Cindy Crawford's extremely stylish daughter by pairing your minidress with high-tops for a fun sporty look.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde pairs her high-tops with a colorblocked skirt for a mod-meets-feminine look.

Zendaya Coleman

Pair your high-tops with a long, layered look for an unexpected take.

7 of 7 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ruby Rose 

Upgrade a casual ensemble with a star-printed pair like Rose.

