7 Ways to Wear High-Top Sneakers Like Olivia Palermo, Blake Lively, and More

With their sporty roots, high-top sneakers are traditionally reserved for the gym, but, thanks to the sartorial skills of Blake Lively and Olivia Palermo, they are now being seen in a whole new light. Whether you’re running errands on the weekend or headed out for a fun night with friends, these kicks are the perfect finishing touch. Below, seven of your favorite celebs show you how to rock high-tops.

