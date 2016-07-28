Here's How to Get Kate Hudson's Sun-Kissed Glow at Home

No streaks in sight: If you’ve ever tried to give yourself a self-tan at home, you know the struggle is all too real to try to come out of your DIY session with an even glow and no orange limbs. Factor in a fair or alabaster complexion like Kate Hudson’s, and the difficulty to get a natural finish goes up a few notches.

Wanderlust aside, the 37-year-old actress’ sun-kissed complexion is equally as enviable as her recent summer vacation in the South of France. Her secret: Regular trips to Spray Di Solé in L.A. for an organic spray tan from spray tan expert, Svetlana Feller. Luckily, you don’t need to book a ticket to L.A. to get Kate’s golden glow. Sveltana has shared her head-to-toe pro-tips for the perfect self-tan for fair complexions.

For a Contoured Face

Step One: Suck in your cheeks and work Spray Di Solé Liquid Bronzer ($25; spraydisole.com) into the hollows of your cheeks using a Kabuki brush, and sweep it diagonally towards your ear in firm but light strokes to blend the product into place.

Step Two: Brush the bronzer across your jawline to define and soften your profile. For an extra chiseled chin, sweep it under the chin and neck to create a slim shadow.

Step Three: Apply the bronzer to the sides of your nose for extra definition.

For Defined Abs

Step One: Flex your abs and draw on two lines on each side of your stomach following its natural lines using Spray Di Solé Sun Gelee Self Tanner ($30; spraydesole.com) and a body Kabuki brush.

Step Two: Add a straight line down the middle and on the sides to create the illusion of a slimmer waist.

For Toned Arms

Flex your arms and shade over the bicep and triceps areas a few times with the Sun Gelee Self Tanner for toner muscles.

For Leaner Legs

Put on a pair of heels and brush the Sun Gelee Self Tanner on the contours of your calves, and the outer and inner thighs for the look of leaner legs.

For the Bust

For the illusion of a fuller bust, use the Sun Gelee Self Tanner to shade and sculpt your cleavage area.