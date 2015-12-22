Take a Vacation in Your Living Room with This Exotic Cocktail

This unseasonably warm December weather is putting us in the mood for sandy beaches and fruity cocktails. Come Friday, we’ll be whipping up the exotic Margarita Tamarindo from chic Mexican eatery Hecho en Dumbo in N.Y.C.’s East Village. “I was in Mexico City over Christmas looking for inspiration,” says co-owner Ethan Smith. “The drink for me is very specific to the Mexican palate—tangy, sweet, and spicy, thanks to the chile pequin rim.” Hecho en Dumbo, which makes its tamarind infusion in house, purchases tamarind pods from international specialty stores, but the ingredient can also be found online (go to mexgrocer.com). Try the recipe for yourself, throw on some shades, and prepare to be instantly transported to paradise.

Margarita Tamarindo

Ingredients:

2 oz Herradura Blanco Tequila

2 oz tamarind infusion

¾ oz cane syrup

Tamarind infusion (Makes approx. 16 oz.)

4 cups tamarind pods ($4; mexgrocer.com)

Garnish

Ground chile pequin ($3; amazon.com)

Directions:

1. To make the tamarind infusion: Place tamarind pods in a pot and add enough water to cover (approx. 1 quart). Boil until contents is reduced 50-percent (approx. 1 hour).

2. To make the margarita: Combine all ingredients, shake, and serve in a double rocks with a chile pequin rim.