We can't deny that eggnog would taste even better if we could drink it without worry about the deluge of calories. The solution to enjoying our holiday guilty pleasure all season long? An avocado-based version that’s just as rich and creamy as the original. This recipe, from Jason Eisner, beverage director of vegan hotspot Gracias Madre in L.A., "is a spiced chocolate-based Mexican variation on eggnog," he tells InStyle. "Since we are a plant-based restaurant, I wanted to use avocado in place of the egg yolks that thicken a traditional eggnog. Because this drink has native Mexican components, the flavors really complement that of the avocado." See for yourself with the below recipe.

Abuelita’s Champurrado

Yield: 10 cups

Ingredients

2/3 cup almonds

1½ cups plus additional 2 tbsp granulated sugar, divided (organic/vegan) ($5; vitacost.com)

5 cups coconut milk

1 cup almond milk

2 cinnamon sticks

Rind of 1 full lemon (avoiding the white pith)

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 avocado

3/4 cup tequila blanco

​1/4 cup mezcal

Directions

1. Pulse almonds with 2 tbsp of the sugar in a food processor until ground to a fine paste.

2. Bring almond milk, coconut milk, cinnamon, lemon rind, vanilla, and baking soda to a boil over medium-high heat in a large heavy-bottom saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Set aside to cool. Remove cinnamon and lemon rind and discard. In a large bowl, whisk mashed avocado with the almond/coconut milk mixture, the remaining 1½ cups sugar, and the ground almond paste until thick and pale.

4. Add everything to a food processor. Blend for 20-30 seconds. Stir in the tequila and mezcal. Serve.