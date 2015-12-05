3 Creative Ways to Up Your Latke Game This Hanukkah

Whether or not you celebrate Hanukkah, you can probably attest to the fact that its signature dish—the latke—is so incredibly satisfying that it begs to be enjoyed all year round. Made of grated potatoes, flour, chopped onion, and egg, then pan-fried in a generous amount of oil, the shallow pancakes taste just fine on their own, but are doubly delicious when topped with various sweet and savory accoutrements. In search of some festive ideas, we asked Melissa Weller, the in-demand chef at N.Y.C.'s buzzy new Jewish appetizing restaurant Sadelle's, for her go-to add-ons. "Latkes can be enjoyed plain, but adding a topper balances and elevates their starchy goodness," she tells InStyle. Below, her three recommendations.

1. Caviar

"The marine-like, salty profile complements the latke. Plus, it's elegant and festive, and the holidays are the ideal time to enjoy it."

2. Apple Compote

"I like to make my compote with apple cider vinegar for a bit of tartness to balance the richness of the latke. All you need to do is cube apples into 1/4-inch pieces and cook them with 1 tbsp sugar and 1 cup water until the mixture turns sauce-like with a lot of good apple chunks. Then add a splash of organic apple cider vinegar."

3. Caramelized Onions with Sour Cream

"The sweetness of the onions pairs nicely with the tanginess of the sour cream. Non-dairy eaters can either enjoy the caramelized onions alone, or combine them with the apple compote, which has nice acidity by itself."