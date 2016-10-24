See Exactly How to Nail This Non-Cheesy Halloween Manicure

No shade to candy corn or skeleton-patterned nails, but even for a "more is more" holiday like Halloween, spending an hour on a manicure design can feel a little contrived when you still have to put the rest of your costume together. Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi, who has lacquered the famous fingers of Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and many more, painted up the chicest marble effect that sticks to the festive color scheme without clashing against your sexy cat costume. Even better, you don't have to enlist the Pinterest-approved marbling method of dipping your fingers into a mixture of nail polish and warm water, which can be pretty hit or miss. Scroll down to get step-by-step instructions on mastering the technique—it's one you may want to incorporate with other colors even post-October 31.