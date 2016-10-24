See Exactly How to Nail This Non-Cheesy Halloween Manicure

Courtesy of Jin Soon
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 24, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

No shade to candy corn or skeleton-patterned nails, but even for a "more is more" holiday like Halloween, spending an hour on a manicure design can feel a little contrived when you still have to put the rest of your costume together. Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi, who has lacquered the famous fingers of Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and many more, painted up the chicest marble effect that sticks to the festive color scheme without clashing against your sexy cat costume. Even better, you don't have to enlist the Pinterest-approved marbling method of dipping your fingers into a mixture of nail polish and warm water, which can be pretty hit or miss. Scroll down to get step-by-step instructions on mastering the technique—it's one you may want to incorporate with other colors even post-October 31.

1 of 4 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Apply the Base Color

Following your favorite base coat, apply two layers of a bright orange color like Jin Soon's Enflammée ($18; jinsoon.com). As opposed to other nail art designs, you want to ensure the hue is still wet as you do the next two steps, so we recommend working one finger at a time.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Place the Dots

Directly over the wet lacquer, use the nail polish brush from a black tone like Jin Soon's Obsidian ($18; jinsoon.com) over varied areas of the nail.

3 of 4 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Layer the Dots

Quickly apply a white hue like Jin Soon's Doux ($18; jinsoon.com) directly over the black dots.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Swirl the Colors

Armed with a clean striping brush, use the tool to mix all three shades until you create a marble pattern. Allow the colors to dry as you work on the rest of your nails, then seal in your handiwork with a clear top coat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!