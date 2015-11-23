Gigi! Kendall! Kylie! How to Recreate the Best Hairstyles from the 2015 American Music Awards

Once again, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner hav proven that they can pull off just about any hair style. We've seen the 20-year-old Jenner demo pink hair and now she's rocking wispy bangs at the 2015 American Music Awards on Sunday evening. The edgy look definitely took us by surprise, while her younger sister donned an elegant low ponytail; but it was Hadid's chin-length bob that was the most unexpected. We needed to know the details on all three of the jaw-dropping looks, so we turned to their hairstylists for intel on their red carpet 'dos.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bryce Scarlett worked his magic on Hadid's blonde mane, and revealed, "I was really inspired by the neckline of the dress! The dress called for sexy, easy –looking hair." So, they gave the 20-year-old a faux bob that was first styled using Matrix Style Link Volume Builder Volume Mousse ($18; jcpenney.com) at the roots. Her ends were coated with the Matrix Style Link Gloss Booster ($20; jcpenney.com) to amp up the shine. The key to the sleek bob is to blow out the hair away from the face with a medium barreled round brush. Scarlett maximized the volume with Matrix Style Link Height Riser Volumizing Powder ($12; jcpenney.com) and tamed flyaways with a boar bristle brush. The look was further smoothed with another dose of the gloss booster and a few passes from a flat iron. The piecey texture was solidified using Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray ($18; jcpenney.com), which is perfect for holding the windswept look.

PHOTOS: The Most Sizzling Looks at the 2015 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A celebrity favorite, Jen Atkin, created Kylie's elegant masterpiece. Atkin explained that she applied Rusk Mousse Volumizing Mousse ($18; ulta.com) to damp hair, and scrunched strands while blow drying. To amp up the texture, soft waves were created with the BabylissPro Nano Titanium 1.5' Curling Iron ($50; folica.com) and the Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron ($175; macys.com). For an added dose of structure Atkins teased roots with a fine tooth comb and sprayed Rusk Deepshine Color Care Invisible Dry Shampoo ($13; drugstore.com). Jenner's hair was then twisted from one side to the center before being secured in a low ponytail with a hair bungee and French hair pins. The expert locked the style in place with a spritz of Rusk Freezing Spray ($19; ulta.com) at Jenner's crown.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"My inspiration for Kendall's look was a funky modern top knot with a wispy bang, that goes perfect with her high neck dress," revealed Etienne Ortega. After washing Jenner's hair, Ortega smoothed KMS California Add Volume Styling Foam ($18; ulta.com) on damp strands and roughly blow dried. In order to create a workable texture, the hair pro added a quarter size of KMS California Hair Play Messing Cream ($20; ulta.com) from roots to ends. Ortega then gathered her strands at the crown of her head, while leaving her bangs out. To shape the fun top knot Ortega used a twisting motion and secured the ends to complete the bun. Jenner's bangs were coated with KMS California Hair Play Playable Texture ($20; ulta.com) to enhance the piecey fringe and seal the deal on another flawless red carpet moment.