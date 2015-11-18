This Gone with the Wind-Inspired Cocktail Will Make You, Frankly Our Dears, Not Give a Damn 

Some drinks are meant to be enjoyed with specific TV shows and movies. Mad Men and whiskey. Sex and the City and a Cosmo. James Bond and a martini (shaken, not stirred). Author Tim Federle takes it one step further by concocting beverages inspired by Hollywood film classics in his new book, Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist ($10; amazon.com). "All the recipes in the book are inspired by the question, ‘What would this classic movie taste like if it were a cocktail?’” explains Federle. “For the title recipe, I used two whole jalapeños to evoke the ‘hot as a burning Atlanta’ flavor of Gone with the Wind. And no Georgian drink would be complete without a muddled peach!” Power up the DVD player this weekend and fix yourself up a glass—or two—of this glamorous cocktail. The movie is three-hours long, after all…
Gone with the Gin
Ingredients
2 whole jalapeños, halved and seeded
1/2 peach, pitted and sliced
2 rosemary sprigs, divided
3/4 oz simple syrup
1½ oz Beefeater Gin ($27; citywinecellar.com)
1/2 oz Campari ($23; internetwines.com)
1/2 oz lemon juice
Club soda, to fill
Directions
1. Muddle the jalapeños, peach, 1 rosemary sprig, and simple syrup in a shaker.
2. Add the gin, Campari, lemon juice, and a handful of ice to the shaker and shake well.
3. Double-strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass, fill with the club soda, and garnish with the remaining rosemary sprig. A word of advice: sip slow—you’ve got three-plus hours to get through.