This Gone with the Wind-Inspired Cocktail Will Make You, Frankly Our Dears, Not Give a Damn 

Some drinks are meant to be enjoyed with specific TV shows and movies. Mad Men and whiskey. Sex and the City and a Cosmo. James Bond and a martini (shaken, not stirred). Author Tim Federle takes it one step further by concocting beverages inspired by Hollywood film classics in his new book, Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist ($10; amazon.com). "All the recipes in the book are inspired by the question, ‘What would this classic movie taste like if it were a cocktail?’” explains Federle. “For the title recipe, I used two whole jalapeños to evoke the ‘hot as a burning Atlanta’ flavor of Gone with the Wind. And no Georgian drink would be complete without a muddled peach!” Power up the DVD player this weekend and fix yourself up a glass—or two—of this glamorous cocktail. The movie is three-hours long, after all…

Charles Kaszytski

Gone with the Gin

Ingredients

2 whole jalapeños, halved and seeded

1/2 peach, pitted and sliced

2 rosemary sprigs, divided

3/4 oz simple syrup

1½ oz Beefeater Gin ($27; citywinecellar.com)

1/2 oz Campari ($23; internetwines.com)

1/2 oz lemon juice

Club soda, to fill

Directions

1. Muddle the jalapeños, peach, 1 rosemary sprig, and simple syrup in a shaker.

2. Add the gin, Campari, lemon juice, and a handful of ice to the shaker and shake well.

3. Double-strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass, fill with the club soda, and garnish with the remaining rosemary sprig. A word of advice: sip slow—you’ve got three-plus hours to get through.