7 Amazing Thanksgiving Recipes That Are 100% Gluten-Free

The thing we love most about Thanksgiving—besides being surrounded by our loved ones, of course—is the food. We’re salivating just thinking about homemade stuffing, gravy, and all of the pies. But for gluten-free folks, Turkey Day can be more stressful than satiating. It doesn’t seem right that you should have to miss out on the post-feast food coma, so we’ve collected a list of amazing gluten-free recipes just for you. Enjoy!

ROASTED RAINBOW ROOTS

This side dish will please gluten-eaters and gluten-avoiders alike, and can be sprinkled with extra pumpkin seeds for added crunch. Bonus: Roasted veggies are high in antioxidants and beautiful to boot. Click here for the recipe.

UPSIDE-DOWN PEAR PUDDING PIE

Serve this naturally sweetened (vegan!) dessert warm with a big dollop of coconut milk ice cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Gluten- and guilt-free. Click here for the recipe. 

ROAST TURKEY WITH POLENTA STUFFING

Have your roast turkey and gluten-free stuffing, too! The polenta in this recipe is a great alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and the spatchcocking technique yields a super-moist bird. Recipe is right this way

APPLE PIE ICE CREAM

Why settle for apple pie when you could have apple pie ice cream? Plus, you can make it well in advance—one fewer thing on your Thanksgiving prep list! Just follow this recipe

VEGAN PUMPKIN PIE SQUARES WITH GLUTEN-FREE GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

The addition of coconut cream makes these squares even more decadent than traditional pumpkin pie. Follow this recipe

BROWN BUTTER MASHED POTATOES

No gluten-free gravy? No problem. The recipe yields extra rich, nutty brown butter for drizzling. Click here for the recipe. 

Vegan and Gluten-Free Gravy

This gravy is made gluten-free thanks to the substitution of chickpea or brown rice flour, and we encourage you to pour it on everything. Just follow these steps

