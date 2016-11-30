Follow This Easy GIF Guide for 10 Brilliant Gift Wrapping Ideas

Time Inc. Digital Studios
The holidays are fast approaching, and here we’ve got 10 ways you can step up your gift-wrapping presentation this year. Scroll down for a list of brilliant and imaginative ideas dreamed up by the event-planning mastermind David Stark. We promise you’ll find a project you can handle no matter where on the spectrum your craft skills lie. And you can bet that there’s a style to suit every type of recipient, from the playful tot to the prim grandmother. With boxes as glorious as these, your present will outshine all the others before anything’s even been opened!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement