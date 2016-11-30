Follow This Easy GIF Guide for 10 Brilliant Gift Wrapping Ideas

“Metallics become sophisticated when toned down with a tailored belt and buckle,” says Stark. “Take a walk through a millinery’s trim shop rather than the traditional ribbon aisle to find more inspiration for unique accents such as this.”

Materials

Gold wrapping paper

Wide studded gold trim

Black leather ribbon

Gold buckle (optional)

Directions

1. Wrap your present with wrapping paper. We like to use double stick tape for cleaner seams.

2. Cut the studded ribbon and leather so that they are just long enough to wrap around the box.

3. Wrap the gold strap around the mid section of the box. Using a hot glue gun, adhere the ends down on the back.

4. If using a buckle, punch a hole in the middle of the leather strap using a small hole punch, and thread the leather through the buckle.

5. Center the leather over the studded trim and hot glue the ends down on the back.