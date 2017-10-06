How to Get Rid of Overly Oily Eyelids

The only thing more annoying than a shiny forehead is equally oily eyelids. If you're like me, you've lost track of how often you spend 10 minutes applying an eye makeup look in the morning instead of hitting snooze, only for it to crease and slide off before you open up your Seamless app to order lunch.

There isn't a single cause behind your oily eyelids, in fact there's a few. "Eyelids can get oily from over-use of eye creams and other potentially greasy products," says Montclair N.J.-based dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie. "They can also become oily secondary to your family history. Finally, they can become oily from using or over-using eye makeup remover products." The dermatologist also stresses that no skin type is exempt from experiencing them, too. So yes, that means your complexion could be dry everywhere except on your eyelids.

Instead of ditching your powder and cream eyeshadows for good, you can alter your skincare and makeup routines in a few ways to help cut out the excess shine. Dr. Downie recommends swapping your current makeup remover for an oil-free formula such as Chantecaille's Rose Eye Makeup Remover ($40; nordstrom.com), which is formulated for sensitive skin. Reaching for oil-free eyeshadows will help, too, as well as dusting a facial powder on your eyelids before applying makeup.

What should you avoid? Dr. Downie says that petroleum jelly and products with mineral oils will only make your lids look more like an oil slick.