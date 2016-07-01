See Exactly How to Nail This Festive Fourth of July Manicure

There's no better way to give your Fourth of July ensemble an extra-festive twist like a red, white, and blue manicure, but we admit, going for the traditional stars and stripes pattern can be pretty tricky if you're a novice to the nail art game. Manicurist Jin Soon Choi painted up this chic design, which incorporate the classic patriotic color scheme with a super modern nod to the big event. Keep reading to get step-by-step instructions on how you can nail it at home.