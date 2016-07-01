See Exactly How to Nail This Festive Fourth of July Manicure

Courtesy of Jin Soon
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 01, 2016 @ 8:30 am

There's no better way to give your Fourth of July ensemble an extra-festive twist like a red, white, and blue manicure, but we admit, going for the traditional stars and stripes pattern can be pretty tricky if you're a novice to the nail art game. Manicurist Jin Soon Choi painted up this chic design, which incorporate the classic patriotic color scheme with a super modern nod to the big event. Keep reading to get step-by-step instructions on how you can nail it at home.

1 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 1

After filing your nails into the shape of your choosing, apply a layer of your favorite base coat and allow it to dry completely.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 2

Swipe on two even coats of a white nail lacquer onto all five fingers. Because your pinky and thumb won't have any nail art on them, you can feel free to seal off those nails with a layer of top coat. Leave your ring, middle, and pointer finger as is.
 

3 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 3

Pick up a red lacquer like Jin Soon's Ardor ($18; barneys.com) and paint a block of color onto your ring finger that spans from cuticle to mid-nail.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 4

Repeat the same motions on your pointer finger, this time with a blue nail polish like Jin Soon's Cool Blue ($18; barneys.com).

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 5

Pick up a nail striping brush, and dip it in the blue lacquer. With a steady hand, use the brush to paint on a thin rectangle just below the center of your middle finger.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 6

Clean off your striping brush, and dip it into the red nail polish to paint the number 4 on your pointer finger. We recommend starting by drawing the two straight, overlapping lines, then connect the two diagonally to complete the number.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 7

Clean off your striping brush once again and coat it in the blue nail polish to apply the 7 onto your ring finger.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy of Jin Soon

Step 8

Clean off your brush one final time, and use it to apply a very thin red line slightly below the rectangle on your middle finger. Allow it to dry, then seal in your work with a layer of top coat.
 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!