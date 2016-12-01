How to Save Your Skin After Coming Off a Flight

Courtesy (4); Getty
Erin Lukas
Dec 01, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

PSA: The holidays are almost here. While it is the season to eat as much as you want, when you want, with those you love most, chances are you’ll be taking a flight to get to the festivities. Nothing crushes the holiday spirit quite like a busy airport and the effects that flying has on your complexion. Since stale, dry cabin air can leave your complexion feeling like sandpaper, we’ve rounded up the necessary skincare steps you should undertake pre-boarding, in the air, and most importantly: the damage control for your post-flight complexion. Here, we have our favorite products we’ll be using to revive our skin after flying during holiday season—and the rest of the year.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

If you’re taking a red eye or early morning flight and plan to sleep, thanks to Murphy’s Law you’ll be seated next to a crying baby. Since your eyes are the biggest giveaway of how tired you really are, treat the area with detoxifying eye patches that minimize puffiness and dark circles.

Peter Thomas Roth $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Tatcha Deep Hydration Lifting Masks x4

The key to keeping skin hydrated and having a relaxing flight is a moisturizing face mask. Not a fan of in-flight masking? Pop one on once you get to your destination.

Tatcha $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Pixi By Petra Hydrating Milky Mist

If you can’t bring yourself to apply a pull face of products mid-flight, a refreshing, moisturizing mist will do the trick. Even better: You can easily freshen up with another spritz as you wait for your luggage at the baggage carousel.

Pixi $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

PCA Skin Dual Action Redness Relief

Stress from making it to the gate on time to board can show up on your skin, too. Since the only thing worse than dry, flaky skin is red dehydrated skin, calm irritation by applying this repairing serum allover. 

PCA Skin $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Dr. Roebuck's LIPS Lip Balm 

Your lips need some post-flight TLC, too. Keep them soft and smooth from when you’re in the Uber to the airport to well after you’re back on land.

Dr Roebuck's $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Kiehl's Breakout Control Targeted Acne Spot Treatment 

As if sucking all of the moisture out of your skin isn’t enough to deal with after a flight, the stale cabin air can also bring on breakouts. Before hitting the lights after you’re settled at your destination, dab on this potent, but gentle spot treatment powered by sulfur on blemishes to zap them overnight.

Kiehl's $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

May Lindstrom The Youth Dew Hydrating Facial Serum

There’s nothing like a serum to quickly overall your complexion. This blend of 20 plant and botanical oils quickly absorbs into skin so you look fresh and dewy—and not like you just spent most of the day at an airport.

May Lindstrom $105 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Pai Kukui & Jojoba Bead Brightening Exfoliator

When you’re partaking in your nighttime skincare routine after your flight, make sure you include an exfoliator to slough away dead, dry skin.  Pai’s formula is mild so that it won’t aggravate temperamental complexions, but still will get the job done.

Pai $44 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!