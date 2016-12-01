How to Save Your Skin After Coming Off a Flight

PSA: The holidays are almost here. While it is the season to eat as much as you want, when you want, with those you love most, chances are you’ll be taking a flight to get to the festivities. Nothing crushes the holiday spirit quite like a busy airport and the effects that flying has on your complexion. Since stale, dry cabin air can leave your complexion feeling like sandpaper, we’ve rounded up the necessary skincare steps you should undertake pre-boarding, in the air, and most importantly: the damage control for your post-flight complexion. Here, we have our favorite products we’ll be using to revive our skin after flying during holiday season—and the rest of the year.