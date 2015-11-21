5 Fashion How-Tos We Put to the Test This Week

It’s Friday! We know how busy you've been the last few days, so catch up on InStyle's best fashion stories of the week right here.

1. Get Gwen Stefani's Modern Victorian Cover Story Look

Gwen Stefani stuns in our December cover story with a nouveau Victorian aesthetic (above). The star achieved the perfect blend of past and present. Learn how you can nail the look in six easy steps. Read more.

2. Wear a White Button-Down for Every Occasion

Your basic white blouse has more than just workwear appeal. With help from our guide, seamlessly take your button-front from the office to date night. Read more.

3. Layer Like a Pro this Winter

We did the all the work for you and compiled a seven-item checklist of everything you need to get a perfectly layered look. Read more.

4. Style a Tunic Three Different Ways

The tunic is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet. Ahead, three fresh, "why-didn't-I-think-of-that" styling ideas. Read more.

5. Rock a Choker like Kim Kardashian

As of late, Kardashian has been accessorizing her looks with statement choker necklaces (ranging from ultra-glam to gothic chic), so we're are taking a closer look at the collar-hugging piece of jewelry. Read more.