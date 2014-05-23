Here's How You Can Get Perfect Faux Lashes Like Kim Kardashian's

Marianne Mychaskiw
May 23, 2014

The Kardashian-West wedding watch continues! Kim Kardashian is a pro at working faux lashes, and there's no doubt that she'll be wearing a glamorous set for her walk down the aisle tomorrow. To give her falsies a natural appearance, the star admits to trimming full strips into pieces so they'll fit perfectly. "I cut mine in half for a more realistic appearance, then add a line of glue to the base of the strip," she previously told InStyle. "Look in the mirror -- head up, eyes lowered -- and use the handle of an eyeshadow brush to help keep the outer corner of your lid closed. Apply the strip to your lash line, and hold for five seconds." Great trick! Faux lashes can definitely be intimidating if you're a rookie at the trend, so our InStyle beauty pros gathered additional tips on how you can wear and apply them with ease. We also determined when you should use full strips, single flares, and even found a lash conditioner to help grow your natural ones to a mile-long length like Kardashian's! Click through our gallery to read each of the tips now!

You Can Do: False Lashes

Long, full lashes open up your eyes and add instant dimension to your face. Megan Fox and Carrie Underwood, seen here are batting falsies that highlight their features on the red carpet. While everyone wants lush lashes, it’s one beauty statement our readers find the most difficult to pull off. And which type...Singles? Full strips? Read on for all the information you’ll ever need.
3 Basic Tips

1. Start by separating your own lashes slightly by applying a lightweight mascara.

2. Handle individuals with a slanted tip tweezer (Tweezerman, $15; tweezerman.com), and dab on a pinhead of glue. Gently tap lash to your palm to remove any excess glue. Then allow adhesive to partially dry by fanning for 5 seconds.

3. Position false lashes at the roots of your natural ones. Apply from outer eye, three quarters of the way to the center of eye. To help with placement, we advise putting a hand mirror flat on your bathroom counter, and looking down into it as this allows you to get as close as possible to your lash line without completely closing your eyes.

3 Basic Products

1. Strips or individuals are a personal choice. If you use one long strip, like this one from Laura Mercier ($18; lauramercier.com), follow the same instructions and just layer across the lash line.

2. It’s important that lash glue be clear when drying. That’s why we love Duo's Adhesive ($8; sephora.com). Make sure to let the glue sit for a minute or two before placing the lashes on so that they adhere immediately and don't move around.

3. If you’d like lashes to be a more natural length, trim them with manicure scissors like Tweezerman's ($12; tweezerman.com), but remember: trim them before they’re on your eyes.

Problem: It’s too complicated.

Solution: We know applying falsies can seem intimidating, so start by using just a few singles at the very outer corners of your eyes. It will still add Longoria-esque drama to your eye makeup and once you’ve mastered those, start adding more!

Problem: I’m afraid they’ll fall off.

Solution: By now everyone’s heard of pricey lash extensions offered at salons. We’ve found long-lasting extensions you can do at home: Xtend-a-Lash Lash Extensions ($8; for store locations, visit walmart.com). These lash strips are actually placed beneath your lashes right on your lash line with super strong adhesive glue for a natural look that lasts up to seven days.

Problem: I’m afraid of damaging my lashes.

Solution: If you apply faux lashes often, it’s important to treat yourself with a lash conditioner like Talika Lipocils Expert ($55; sephora.com). Made from natural ingredients like St. John's wort and witch hazel, longer, darker lashes appear with continued use. The unique applicator allows you to sweep the solution on like mascara, then brush it on along your upper lash line with the foam tip. Also, a lot of damage happens in the removal. When it’s time to take off your makeup, apply either Vaseline or baby oil and rub eyes gently until lash glue dissolves and lashes are safely removed.

