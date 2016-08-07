This is Exactly How You Wear Emerald Green Eyeliner 

Colored eyeliner isn’t a new concept, but nonetheless it doesn’t make stepping out of your black liner comfort zone any easier. Every once in a while, inspiration like Lily Aldridge’s shimmery jewel-toned cat-eye by celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo that makes us consider ditching our trusty inky liners for good. And there’s a lot to love about an emerald green liner—it's flashier than an original black but not too bold that it feels out of place wearing it during daylight hours. It’s surprisingly a lot easier to wear than you might think, and even better, it enhances a number of eye colors. Here, our three favorite green liners along with how to wear them.