This is Exactly How You Wear Emerald Green Eyeliner 

makeupvincent/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Aug 07, 2016

Colored eyeliner isn’t a new concept, but nonetheless it doesn’t make stepping out of your black liner comfort zone any easier. Every once in a while, inspiration like Lily Aldridge’s shimmery jewel-toned cat-eye by celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo that makes us consider ditching our trusty inky liners for good. And there’s a lot to love about an emerald green liner—it's flashier than an original black but not too bold that it feels out of place wearing it during daylight hours. It’s surprisingly a lot easier to wear than you might think, and even better, it enhances a number of eye colors. Here, our three favorite green liners along with how to wear them. 

1 of 3 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Pencil In Junkie 

Apply your regular black liner along the waterline follow up by tracing above the line with a velvety smooth emerald liner for an extra pop of color. We love this shade by Urban Decay for its subtle sparkle and longwear formula.

Urban Decay $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 3 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner Liquid Eyeliner In 3 Iridescent Emerald Green 

This is the reason your liquid eyeliner has been green with envy. An iridescent emerald liner is an instantly-cool upgrade for your night-out cat-eye look that will flatter a slew of eye colors. Oh, and did we mention this liner from Make Up For Ever is waterproof? Even more to love. 

Make Up For Ever $23 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana The Eyeliner Crayon Intense In Emerald 7 

Instead of a smoky eye, draw on this jewel-toned kohl pencil along your waterline for a subtle wash of color. Once you’ve got your perfect line, run this pencil’s smudger over it to soften it up for an effortlessly sultry finish.   

Dolce & Gabbana $31 SHOP NOW

