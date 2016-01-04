Around this time of year, we're spice crazy, adding it to baked goods, coffee, and even glazed ham. One of our favorite ways to use the aromatic seasoning? In a cocktail that'll warm us up from head to toe, like this Spiced Orange Fizz from N.Y.C.'s Mediterranean-tinged bar-restaurant Estela. "The holidays are synonymous with allspice," says head bartender Sarah Boisjoli. "Sometimes the flavor can overpower cocktails, so I prefer to balance it with citrus and rum, and lighten it up by making it into a fizz." Try the recipe below, and embrace it all winter long.

Spiced Orange Fizz

Ingredients:

1½ oz white or amber rum

½ oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram ($12; westsidewines.com)

½ oz Spiced Orange Oleo Saccharum

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz egg white

Club soda

Spiced Orange Oleo Saccharum:

½ qt packed sugar

Chopped peel of 1½ oranges

½ tsp cloves

½ crushed cinnamon stick

½ qt water

Directions:

1. To make the Spiced Orange Oleo Saccharum: To ½ qt of packed sugar, add the chopped orange peel, cloves, and cinnamon stick. Allow this mixture to infuse for 1 to 2 weeks. At room temperature, add ½ qt of water and allow the sugar to completely dissolve. Last, strain the resulting Oleo Saccharum from the peels and spices.

2. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except the club soda. Shake briefly without ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fill a Collins or other tall cocktail glass ⅓ full with club soda. Slowly strain the shaken cocktail over the club soda, forming a foamy head.