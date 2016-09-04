Here's How to Get Emma Stone's Pinterest-Worthy Updo From the Venice Film Festival

Between the deep side part and the intricate details in the back, Emma Stone's gorgeous chignon looks almost like an updo straight off of our hair inspo board. In order to show off the gorgeous neckline of her ensemble, Stone's hairstylist Mara Roszak opted to keep her layers up, contrasting the sleek finish in the front with textured double knots in the back. "Emma wore a stunning Versace gown to the opening of the Venice Film Festival," Roszak says. "I wanted her hair to have a modern look with a little bit of edge."

Venturelli/WireImage

After giving the star's hair the lather-rinse-repeat treatment, Roszak applied a layer of the L'Oreal Transforming Oil-in-Creme ($6; target.com), then blow dried the product in with a round brush. She followed by forming a horizontal part at the very back of the head, creating two separate sections—one top area using hair above the tip of the ear, and a bottom one using the remainder. Roszak applied a veil of L'Oreal Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray ($15; walmart.com), then anchored each section into a ponytail. Both the top and bottom areas were twisted and pinned into loose buns, though the ends were left out to amplify the piecey texture. A light layer of L'Oreal Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist ($6; target.com) served as the finishing touch.