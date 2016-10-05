This Is How You Get Emily Blunt's Perfect Waves

The Girl on the Train has got some seriously inspirational waves going on. Last night at the premiere for her much-anticipated film, Emily Blunt proved that beach waves are a hairstyle that transcends seasonal barriers with her touchable, featherweight layers. Hairstylist Ashley Streicher and her makeup artist sister Jenn chose to contrast the classic feel of Emily's Prada number with the beauty look, opting for loose waves and a strawberry milkshake-toned lip. "I definitely wanted to modernize her look a bit, wearing her cute new bob down," she tells us. The pro began by lathering up with StriVectin's Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner duo ($23 each; sephora.com), then used the Color Care Vibrancy Booster ($27; sephora.com), which helped to enhance her pale blonde tone. While her strands were still wet, Streicher applied the Ultimate Restore Densifying Foaming Treatment ($44; sephora.com) to the root area, then ran the Volume Bodifying Radiance Serum ($35; sephora.com) through her ends.

Armed with a small round brush, Streicher then formed a deep side part and blow-dried Blunt's layers, creating a soft, wavy texture. She finished by adding a blast of texturizing spray at the roots, and followed by forming a loose wave by winding a flat iron around various pieces of hair. She set the look with a veil of hairspray, then tucked the smaller portion of hair on Blunt's left side behind her ear. "When you blow-ddry your hair in a deep side part, you want to make sure to blow the hair back in the direction behind the ear," she advises. "After styling, brush it behind, then hairspray as you do." The rest of the waves around her face were placed in setting clips to hold their shape, which were then removed just before she left for the premiere.