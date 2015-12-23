This Scrambled Egg Sandwich Is the Surest Way to Cure Your New Year's Eve Hangover

There are few things more satisfying than a gigantic breakfast sandwich. For the first meal of 2016, we turned to chef Alvin Cailan of the cult-favorite food truck Eggslut in L.A., for this nouveau-cool creation, which is pretty much perfection on a brioche bun. If you're planning on entertaining, use the oven to make the sandwiches right before serving, or simply lay out all the components buffet-style and grate cheese on top of a platter of hot scrambled eggs so guests can build their own. A plate of sliced prosciutto takes the place of bacon, which "unless you are making it in real time, is a good idea to skip," advises Cailan. Read on for the recipe.

RELATED: The Ultimate Playlist for Your Boozy New Year's Day Brunch, Courtesy of Hannah Bronfman

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 tsp Sriracha sauce ($3; thehotsaucestop.com)

6 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons at room temperature

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (1 cup)

12 large eggs

Kosher salt

4 brioche hamburger buns, split

8 slices sharp yellow cheddar cheese

Sliced prosciutto, for serving

RELATED: Aimee Olexy's Decadent Baked Egg Casserole

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, stir mayonnaise with Sriracha.

2. In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tbsp butter. Add onion; cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until golden, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

3. In a large, cold nonstick skillet, combine eggs with remaining butter. Using a wooden spoon, mix eggs until uniform in color. Place skillet over low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until eggs resemble a thick custard, about 5 minutes. Season with salt; transfer to a bowl.

4. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread sauce on buns. Arrange bottom buns on a baking sheet; place a slice of cheese on each. Divide the eggs on top of the cheese; cover with another slice of cheese. Arrange the top buns on the baking sheet, sauce-side up. Toast until the cheese melts, about 3 minutes. Divide the onions on the sandwiches, close, and serve with prosciutto.