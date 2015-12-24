An Instagram-Worthy Breakfast Idea That Tastes Amazing

What better way to kick off 2016 than with the most important meal of the day? If you're looking for a tasty breakfast dish that'll satisfy and impress any guest at your table, chef Alvin Cailan of the buzzy L.A. food truck Eggslut is here to help with this Instagram-worthy coddled egg recipe. Buttery and satisfying, the single serving of eggs layered over potato purée and assembled in an adorable jar ($22/12; weckjars.com) is almost too good to eat... almost. For a refreshing complement, Cailan recommends serving a citrus salad on the side, drizzled with honey and topped with toasted almonds and fresh mint. Read on for the recipe, and let the likes roll in.

Coddled Eggs with Potato Purée

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sea salt, plus more for seasoning

1 lb russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons at room temperature

4 large eggs

2 tbsp thinly sliced chives

Toasted bread, for serving

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add the sea salt and potatoes and cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then pass the potatoes through a food mill or ricer into a large bowl. Stir in the butter and season with salt. Divide the mixture into four 5.4-oz heat-proof jars.

2. Fill a large saucepan halfway up the side with water and bring to a simmer. Crack an egg into each jar, cover with the lids, and arrange in the saucepan (the water should come three-quarters up the sides of the jars). Simmer until the whites are set and the yolks are almost set but still slightly runny, about 15 minutes. Carefully transfer the jars to plates and remove the lids. Garnish with chives and sea salt, and serve warm with toasted bread.