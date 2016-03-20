3 Ridiculously Easy Work Outfits For When You're Feeling Lazy or Running Late (or Both)

Some mornings just don't go quite as planned. Maybe, you accidentally set your alarm for p.m. instead of a.m. Or, you took one snooze session too many and are now running late. Or, you're feeling a bit rough after a crazy school night out. Or all of the above, and you're feeling hands-down, 100-percent LAZY. It's a moot point, though, because you still have to drag yourself to the office and somehow look professional.

Well, praise the fashion gods because there are outfits out there that make you look like a #girlboss in action, but secretly feel like you're wearing your most relaxed tracksuit. While they take about two seconds of thought to put together, we'll make it even easier for you by giving you a road map right here. Because comfort leads to confidence and confidence leads to a job well done—even if you started the day dragging your feet.

