3 Ridiculously Easy Work Outfits For When You're Feeling Lazy or Running Late (or Both)

Some mornings just don't go quite as planned. Maybe, you accidentally set your alarm for p.m. instead of a.m. Or, you took one snooze session too many and are now running late. Or, you're feeling a bit rough after a crazy school night out. Or all of the above, and you're feeling hands-down, 100-percent LAZY. It's a moot point, though, because you still have to drag yourself to the office and somehow look professional. 

Well, praise the fashion gods because there are outfits out there that make you look like a #girlboss in action, but secretly feel like you're wearing your most relaxed tracksuit. While they take about two seconds of thought to put together, we'll make it even easier for you by giving you a road map right here. Because comfort leads to confidence and confidence leads to a job well done—even if you started the day dragging your feet.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Shirtdress + Bathrobe-y Blazer

A light, flouncy shirtdress practically feels like you're wearing a soft cotton nightshirt, especially if you're bundled up in a bathrobe-esque longline blazer. A pair of block-heel Mary Janes give you enough height and refinement for the office, but won't feel jarring. And delicate gold pendant brings a touch of glimmer—to distract from those bags under your eyes.

Shop the look: Cos long blazer, $115; cosstores.com. Zara dress, $40; zara.com. Alexis Bittar necklace, $135; alexisbittar.com. Marc Jacobs shoes, $450; zappos.com

2 of 3 Courtesy

Office-Friendly Elastic-Waist Pants

You can't very well wear your bloat day sweats to work, but a pair of wide-leg drawstring trousers are basically just that in disguise. The structured silhouette, plus a luxe weave make the slouchy (and forgiving) pants totally office-friendly. Pair the bottoms with a plush cashmere knit that feels like a sweatshirt and that wear-with-anything investment necklace was made for mornings like this. And, finally, slip on a pair of soft pink suede flat mules, which are, essentially, bedroom slippers that you can wear out of the house.

Shop the look: The Elder Statesman sweater, $660; net-a-porter.com. Zoë Chicco necklace, $270, zoechicco.com. Cos pants, $135; cosstores.com. Esquivel mules, $580; esquivel.com.

3 of 3 Courtesy

A Dressed-Up Jumpsuit

A relaxed-fit jumpsuit might be the chicest wardrobe essential of the season, but it also makes you feel like you're swathed in a grown-up onesie. Make sure to elevate the look—but with minimal effort—by accessorizing with a pair of ladylike kitten–heel pumps (perhaps in a bright color to wake you up) and a sleek gold choker. And done.

Shop the look: BaubleBar choker, $38; baublebar.com. H&M jumpsuit, $60; hm.com. L.K. Bennett heels, $325; lkbennett.com

