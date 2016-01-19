A Margarita Recipe That Won't Break Your Healthy New Year's Resolution

We're knee-deep in January, which means it's prime time to start going lax on those ambitious "no more sugary cocktails" resolutions you made at the start of 2016. But before you make a beeline for the bar, check out this healthy take on the traditional margarita, courtesy of N.Y.C. upscale Mexican restaurant chain Dos Caminos. It includes kale, cucumbers, and apple—the core ingredients of many green juice recipes. "I wanted to create a guilt-free cocktail that people can enjoy," executive chef Ivy Stark tells InStyle. "What better way to drink your veggies than with a little bit of tequila?" She makes a sound point. Read on for the full breakdown.

Green Juice Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz tequila (we suggest Blanco Tequila, $34; wineanthology.com)

2 oz spinach juice

2 oz kale juice

1/2 oz ginger juice

Soda water

Salt, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a mint sprig and salted rim.