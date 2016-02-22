Here’s How to DIY a Sheet Mask for Under $3

When our skin is in desperate need of a little TLC—hydration, brightening, you name it—a sheet mask always seems to do the trick faster than any of our other fixes. And, there's good reason: “A cotton sheet creates an occlusion effect, increasing permeability by trapping moisture and making it easier for nutrients to be absorbed by the skin,” says N.Y.C.–based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

With that in mind, if our beauty budget permitted it, we'd use a sheet mask everyday. Enter: Muji Compressed Face Masks ($3 for a set of five; muji.us).

Not unlike the “magic” washcloths you may have used as a kid, these compact sheets expand when soaked in any liquid. In this case, give one a dip in any toner, serum, or essence you have on hand to create an instant DIY sheet mask. Dr. Engelman suggests using the Muji masks to "soak up excess product in individually-packaged facial masks” since there's often excess product left in the packets. And just like that, you’ve effectively doubled your sheet mask stash for under a Lincoln.