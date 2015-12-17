A DIY Holiday Centerpiece You'll Want to Leave Out Long After Guests Have Gone

A beautiful homemade centerpiece can keep your dining room table feeling festive long after your holiday guests have left for the evening. We love something seasonal yet untraditional, like this crafty creation from florist Amy Marella, owner of renowned L.A. studio The Hidden Garden and DIY floral bar Fleurish.

For an added touch to your table, Marella suggests incorporating natural elements into your place settings—try tucking a spring of greenery into a napkin tied with a glam gold ribbon, for instance. Head to the craft store or order materials online, and get building.

Materials

5x5 container ($8; lightsforalloccassions.com)

Floral oasis, cut with a paring knife to fit your container ($2; wholesalefloral.com)

2 mixed evergreen stems ($22; factorydirectcraft.com)

5 white spray roses ($28; afloral.com)

10 white mini ornaments ($25; michaels.com)

5 small pine cones ($6; amazon.com)

4 decorative mini green apples ($7; amazon.com)

2 yards burlap ribbon ($7; papermart.com)

Floral sheers or scissors ($5; jet.com)

Floral wire, cut into pieces to hook into ornaments ($3; walmart.com)

At least 4 floral wood picks ($3; factorydirectcraft.com)

Hot glue gun ($3; dollargeneral.com)

