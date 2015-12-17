A DIY Holiday Centerpiece You'll Want to Leave Out Long After Guests Have Gone

A beautiful homemade centerpiece can keep your dining room table feeling festive long after your holiday guests have left for the evening. We love something seasonal yet untraditional, like this crafty creation from florist Amy Marella, owner of renowned L.A. studio The Hidden Garden and DIY floral bar Fleurish.

For an added touch to your table, Marella suggests incorporating natural elements into your place settings—try tucking a spring of greenery into a napkin tied with a glam gold ribbon, for instance. Head to the craft store or order materials online, and get building.

Materials

5x5 container ($8; lightsforalloccassions.com)
Floral oasis, cut with a paring knife to fit your container ($2; wholesalefloral.com)
2 mixed evergreen stems ($22; factorydirectcraft.com)
5 white spray roses ($28; afloral.com)
10 white mini ornaments  ($25; michaels.com)
5 small pine cones ($6; amazon.com)
4 decorative mini green apples  ($7; amazon.com)
2 yards burlap ribbon ($7; papermart.com)
Floral sheers or scissors ($5; jet.com)
Floral wire, cut into pieces to hook into ornaments ($3; walmart.com)
At least 4 floral wood picks ($3; factorydirectcraft.com)
Hot glue gun ($3; dollargeneral.com)

Prepare the Base.

Get a large bowl of water and place your oasis in the water. Let it soak for approximately 2 minutes, then remove from the water. Gently place the oasis into your vessel. If you use a wood box as shown; make sure it’s lined so water doesn’t leak. Using a paring knife, carefully cut any excess oasis that is sticking out from the top and discard. Add water to the vessel until it is filled all the way to the top.

Arrange the Evergreen.

Clip pieces of your evergreen stems into smaller branches. Keep each piece approximately 6-8 inches long. Use scissors or floral sheers to remove the needles from the bottom portion of the evergreen stem. Insert the stems into the oasis.

Add Roses.

Use your sheers or scissors to remove the leaves and thorns from the rose stems. Trim the stem of your roses at an angle approximately 6-8 inches from the bloom. Insert the stem into the oasis between the greenery. Repeat this step with each of your spray roses until all have been placed into the arrangement.

(Remember to turn the container so you can see your arrangement from all angles while designing.)

Finesse the Décor.

Attach floral wire to the top of small ornaments to easily stick into the oasis. Affix wood picks to the base of the pinecones using hot glue. Place pinecones, ornaments (however, save one for later), and green apples with wood pick inserted into the bottoms, into the arrangement between the evergreen stems and spray roses. If the decorations are impenetrable, adhere wood picks to them using hot glue. Look for any spaces in your arrangement that you want to fill in.

Finish With a Ribbon.

Wrap the long burlap ribbon around the wood box and tie in a knot. Trim the ends of the ribbon so they look “finished.” The length is up to you.

Add a Final Touch.

With a glue gun, place a drop at the center knot and place the last single white ornament on the knot. Hold for 1 minute until the glue dries.

Keep the arrangement in a cool place and add fresh water every day.

