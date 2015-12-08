9 Must-Haves to Stash in Your Desk for Your Next Holiday Party

Priya Rao
Dec 08, 2015 @ 6:15 pm

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And with it comes a bevy of holiday parties. But for those that don’t fall on Saturday or Sunday and land smack in the middle of the workweek, you need some serious sartorial skills to take you from the boardroom to your next fête. Ahead, nine must-haves to store at your desk that will have you shining in no time.

An Embellished Pump

Bedecked with glittering flowers, this d’Orsay pump is professional and polished at the same time. You can easily wear them during the day if you are feeling extra merry, or slip into them when the clock strikes 6 p.m.

J. Crew pumps, $398; jcrew.com

A Party-Worthy Bag

Carrying your oversize leather tote to your next soiree will instantly dress down your outfit. Instead, store a fanciful clutch in the aforementioned tote, and swap your essentials when you are ready to make an office exit. 

Whiting & Davis clutch, $275; intermixonline.com

A Tuxedo Blazer

Blazers were practically made for corporate environments, but not all are created equal. A sleek tuxedo style ups the ante, but still errs on the conservative side—perfect for any gathering where you might run into a coworker. 

Zara blazer, $100; zara.com

A Jeweled Barrette

If you are thinking about skipping the statement necklace, a jeweled barrette is a chic alternative. Not only will it add some much-needed bling, but it will sweep hair out of the way (nothing says unpolished like unruly strands).

Asos barrette, $15; asos.com

Fishnet Tights

Admittedly, fishnets aren't always the easiest to pull off, but this patterned tight adds interest to your outfit without being too showy. Pair with a conservative LBD (we like the idea of a tonal play) for a seasonally appropriate look. 

H&M tights, $7 (originally $10); hm.com

A Curling Iron

To spruce up limp locks, simply pull out a trusty curling iron and twirl away minutes before your departure. It’s an easy enough way to look party-ready. 

Harry Josh Pro Tools curling iron, $175; dermstore.com

A Red Lip

You can’t deny the power of lipstick, and what’s more confident than an orangey-red lip. Serve with champagne, of course. 

Tom Ford lipstick, $35; tomford.com

Tassel Earrings

With your hair out of the way, draw attention to your face with gorgeous elongating earrings. This pewter pair has enough sparkle without being over the top. 

BaubleBar earrings, $38; baublebar.com

A Festive Fragrance

After a long day of work, you might not be feeling shiny and new, but a simple spritz of flowers and rose (from a holiday-inspired bottle, no less) will instantly revive your spirits.

My Burberry fragrance, $125; sephora.com

