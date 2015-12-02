How to Wear Your Denim Skirt with Supreme Style This Winter 

While wearing a wispy dress and sandals will suffice during the summer months, finding the perfect balance between staying warm and looking chic can be tough once the temperatures begin to drop. Still, the one fabric you can always wear without fail is denim. The traditional workwear fabric can easily be made cozier with the addition of a chunky knit or wooly topper, even when you prefer your blue jeans in the form of a summer-friendly mini-skirt. Ahead, three ways to make your favorite staple, like the Topshop skirt above ($55; topshop.com), seasonally appropriate.

Office Ready

A denim skirt is given a second life when accessorized with tights and black booties. Offer a '70s vibe by pairing it with a formal, tie-front blouse. Add an oversize duster coat for days when you are bracing chilly winds.

Shop the look: H&M blouse, $30; hm.com. Theory coat, $606; net-a-porter.com. Aska bootie, $350; aska.com. Whistles tights, $30; whistles.com.

Weekend Fun

An easy way to dress up a denim skirt is with a flirty pair of over the knee boots. A studded top and stack of bracelets offers some necessary eye-candy. Think of this as your next Saturday night getup.

Shop the look: Rebecca Minkoff sweater, $228; rebeccaminkoff.com. Eddie Borgo bracelet, $400; eddieborgo.com. Eddie Borgo bracelet, $250; eddieborgo.com. Aquazzura boots, $1,295; barneys.com. H&M tights, $10; hm.com.

RELATED: 6 Ways to Wear Your Summer Dresses In Fall

Classically Inclined

For a preppier approach, pair your denim skirt with Mary Janes. On top, layer a traditional oxford under a simple sweater for the perfect bundled ensemble

Shop the look: L.L. Bean shirt, $50; llbean.com. Tibi sweater, $650; net-a-porter.com. Flake tights, $38; selfridges.com. Gucci Mary Jane pumps, $575; net-a-porter.com.