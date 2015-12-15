It's National Cupcake Day! Here's How to Decorate 'Em Like a Pro

Few things in this world incite more excitement than batch of freshly baked cupcakes, but it's the decorations that truly determine the amount of oohs and aahs you'll receive come dessert time. "A beautiful and whimsical topper really makes a cupcake," says Katherine Kallinis Berman of Georgetown Cupcakes, the cult-favorite Washington, D.C.-based bakery she co-founded with her sister, Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne. "Creative decorations complete the overall look and make for a chic presentation," LaMontagne says. Just in time for National Cupcake Day (today!), we asked the baking savants for their go-to ideas. Try them out for yourself below.