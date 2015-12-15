It's National Cupcake Day! Here's How to Decorate 'Em Like a Pro

Courtesy
Claire Stern
Dec 15, 2015 @ 7:45 am

Few things in this world incite more excitement than batch of freshly baked cupcakes, but it's the decorations that truly determine the amount of oohs and aahs you'll receive come dessert time. "A beautiful and whimsical topper really makes a cupcake," says Katherine Kallinis Berman of Georgetown Cupcakes, the cult-favorite Washington, D.C.-based bakery she co-founded with her sister, Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne. "Creative decorations complete the overall look and make for a chic presentation," LaMontagne says. Just in time for National Cupcake Day (today!), we asked the baking savants for their go-to ideas. Try them out for yourself below. 

1 of 5 georgetowncupcake/Instagram

MAKE IT PERSONAL

Give your batch a customized touch with monograms, like these chocolate cupcakes emblazoned with initials and decorated with matching fondant snowflakes.

Satin Ice Fondant; $10; cakes.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Don't be afraid to DIY

Using paper punches, glitter paper, and toothpicks, make your own seasonally appropriate toppers.

Large Snowflake Hole Punch ($20) and Silver Glitter Paper ($3/sheet); papersource.com

3 of 5 georgetowncupcake/Instagram

Turn them into place card holders

Jot your guests' names on mini place cards, secure with toothpicks, and gently pierce into cupcakes for an unexpected (and delicious) twist on traditional place settings. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 katherinesophie/Instagram

Embrace edible flowers

The trompe-l’œil effects on these gorgeous, sugary creations will make any dessert extra special.

Edible Pansy Flowers, 25/set of 30; etsy.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 katherinesophie/Instagram

GET CREATIVE WITH CANDY

Transform your desserts into winged wonders with the help of two raspberry and blueberry yogurt-covered pretzels, jelly beans, licorice bits, and malted milk balls. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!