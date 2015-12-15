Get Daisy Ridley's Retro-Inspired Waves from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Premiere

Daisy Ridley stunned at the L.A. premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Monday, appearing in a feminine Chloe Atelier gown that was just as pretty as her natural makeup and soft retro waves. We went straight to her hairstylist for the evening, Robert Vetica, to find out all of the glamorous details on the show stopping look.

Vetica revealed to InStyle that Ridley's hair was very much inspired by the Charlie Girl. "I think there were actually a few of them, but the Charlie [Angel's] Girl I have in mind is Shelley Hack. She's the real Charlie Girl in my eyes."

The key to this look is voluminous body so Vetica went on to explain, "I began with Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice – Volumizing Styling Mousse ($46; saksfifthavenue.com) to give the hair some body before prepping it for the hot tools."

"After the mousse, I sprayed Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle Heat Protective Styling Spray ($38; nordstrom.com) and then blew it dry for a smooth texture." To add more body, "Daisy held her head upside down, and then I went over strand by strand with a round boar bristle brush and the blow dryer on low heat for extra volume."

After adding a deep side part, a 3/4-inch barrel curling iron was used "to achieve the Marilyn Monroe look." Vetica worked his way around Ridley's head in small sections to create the loose curls and locked the waves in place with Leonor Greyl Spray Structure Naturelle ($42; leonorgreyl-usa.com).

"I then finished the whole look off by brushing, teasing, and combing the set of curls into a strong enough structure to hold the locks, all the while using the Leonor Greyl Structure Naturelle hair Spray; that product is magic!"