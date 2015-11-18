How to Get Gwen Stefani's Modern Victorian Look in 6 Steps

The nouveau Victorian aesthetic Gwen Stefani achieved in our December cover story shoot was the perfect blend of past and present. The sweet powder blue Dior Haute Couture dress with its chain mail-inspired gilet is a modern cool-girl update on centuries-old fashion. Take a style cue and add a layered texture over your own dress, along with chunky platform heels. Below, nail the look in six simple steps.

1. See by Chloe dress ($427; matchesfashion.com): A feminine dress delivers a great contrast against a metallic knit.

2. Nars lipstick in VIP Red ($27; narscosmetics.com): Give your look a pop of color with a bright red matte lip.

3. Ryan Storer earrings ($310; net-a-porter.com): Carry the mesh texture from the layered knit over to your accessories, like these shoulder duster earrings.

4. Shashi Ava ring ($35; shopbop.com), Shashi Noa ring ($35; shopbop.com): Arm your digits with a stack of contemporary-cool rings.

5. Aquazzura sandals ($775; net-a-porter.com): Elongate your legs by pairing your soft dress with a pair of strappy platform heels.

6. Topshop top ($70; topshop.com): Add textural interest with this metallic loose-knit sleeveless sweater.