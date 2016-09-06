This is How Concealer Can Upgrade Your Eyebrow Game

The secret to epic eyebrows of Cara Delevingne proportions: your trusty concealer. In addition to masking blemishes and dark circles, yet another reason to love concealer is that it can also be used to elevate your arches. “Concealer shapes the brows, finishing what brow gels, pencils, and powders begin,” says N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor. “It gives a crisper edge and can actually make you look more wide awake by highlighting the brow bone and drawing the attention upwards.”

While there’s little that concealer can’t do, if you’re going to use it on your brows, invest in a shade specifically for your arches. “The concealer you use under your eyes should generally be more peachy or pink to counteract dark circles,” explains Sotomayor. “For highlighting and sculpting brows, you’re better off using a concealer that matches your face or is one shade lighter than your skin tone.” He recommends using a concealer duo such as Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage ($35; nordstrom.com) because the compact conveniently contains both aforementioned shades.

After filling in your brows, use a concealer brush or a stick concealer such as Revlon Photoready Concealer ($11; ulta.com) to trace above and beneath your actual arches. “This creates a really crisp look that makes your brows look defined and as if they were recently maintained,” says Sotomayor. To ensure a natural finish, you can gently soften the outer edges with your fingertip, if necessary.

As for those stray hairs that seem to grow faster than making a call to the brow salon at the top of your speed dial? Concealer can mask regrowth, too. “A concealer will help keep brows looking neat between shaping by concealing stray hairs and tiny ones that are difficult to remove with tweezers, which will in turn help you resist the temptation to shape your own brows instead of seeing a professional,” Sotomayor says.