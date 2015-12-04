How to Dress for Your Company Holiday Party—No Matter Where You Work

It's that time of the year: Holiday party invitations are flooding your inbox and you're faced with the task of picking out a killer outfit for each event. But out of all the festivities marked on your calendar, the ensemble you choose for your company party is arguably the most important. You want a look that takes you out of 9 to 5 territory without compromising professionalism. Ahead, 3 party outfit ideas for every office environment.

Office Type: Conservative

The modest neckline is true to your everyday workwear, while the lace texture and statement shoes pack a punch.

Get the look: Sandro dress, $530; sandro-paris.com. Whistles tights, $25; whistles.com. Vince clutch, $175; vince.com. Reiss shoes, $295; reiss.com.

Office Type: Creative

Show your knack for creativity by pairing minimalist silhouettes with glitzy, look-at-me accessories.

Get the look: J. Crew top, $168; jcrew.com. Joseph pants, $385; net-a-porter.com. Lulu Frost earrings, $275; lulufrost.com. Fendi pumps, $785; net-a-porter.com.

Office Type: Relaxed

Dress up a casual, not-so-basic sweater with a pleated skirt. For finishing touches, add a high-shine pouch and a chunky midi boot.

Get the look: Topshop sweater, $125; topshop.com. Mango skirt, $80; mango.com. Zara boots, $119; zara.com. Clare V. clutch, $215; shopbop.com.