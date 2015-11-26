The Perfect 5-Second Cocktail to Drink After Your Thanksgiving Food Binge

Whether you spent hours in the kitchen cooking or just sat back and indulged, the end of Thanksgiving dinner calls for a stiff drink. But after all of that brining, mashing, and baking, fixing up something complex is probably not super high on your priority list. This simple digestif by Meaghan Dorman of The Bennett, a new cocktail bar in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood with a speakeasy feel, calls for two simple liqueurs—Fernet-Branca and Branca Menta—and no extra tools, rendering it the ideal no-fuss post-dinner beverage. "I find the mint evens out the intense bitterness of Fernet Branca and is a bit of a pick-me-up," she tells InStyle. "I like sipping on it after a big meal because the bitters are meant to settle the stomach." Below, her five-second recipe.

Digestif

Ingredients:

1 oz Fernet-Branca ($24; klwines.com)

1 oz Branca Menta ($28; holidaywinecellar.com)

Directions:

Combine ingredients and stir in a rocks glass.