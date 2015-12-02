A Cocktail That'll Cure Your Hangover (Yes, You Read That Correctly!)

We love a good holiday cocktail party, but we hate that morning-after headache. Our favorite cure? A hair-of-the-dog-that-bit-you remedy, like the Corpse Reviver #1 from the historic N.Y.C.-based Holiday Cocktail Lounge. “The Corpse Reviver was listed in Harry Craddock's Savoy Cocktail Handbook ($15; amazon.com), which is in the pantheon of classic cocktail literature from the '30s,” explains Michael Neff, the lounge’s beverage director. “The cocktail is so named because it was meant to be an alcoholic tonic, consumed after a night of drinking to cure a hangover.” Fuzzy-headed from last night’s celebration? Read below for the recipe—and get sippin’.

Corpse Reviver #1

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Louis Royer "Force 53" VSOP Cognac ($38; astorwine.com)

1 ½ oz Lairds Bonded Apple Brandy ($36; holidaywinecellar.com)

¾ oz Punt e Mes ($19; marketviewliquor.com)

Directions:

Stir all ingredients and serve up in a coupe glass.