Fall is not only the season of changing weather, but also of changing wardrobes. If you’re anything like us, you've probably spent a weekend switching out skimpy linen dresses with cashmere pullovers. A sweater can take you far, but instead of styling the piece with your go-to skinnies, try balancing the top-heavy look with a slinky (and on-trend) slip dress or skirt. Below, we show you three ways to pull off the pairing.

