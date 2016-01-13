Every Time Chrissy Teigen Channeled Kim Kardashian's Maternity Style

Priya Rao
Jan 13, 2016

Soon after Chrissy Teigen announced that she was expecting, the A-lister gave credit to gal pal Kim Kardashian for influencing her maternity style. "Kim told me to go stretchy for everything, so I'm going stretchy," she told InStyle at La Mer's 50th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles. Teigen has been doing just that since revealing her bump, following Mrs. West’s lead in form-fitting black and nude dresses, but the similarities don't end there—she also has favored other Kardashian must-haves, like long flowing coats and cage boots. Ahead, seven pregnancy style lessons that Teigen has learned from Kardashian. 

SHEER TOPS

Though Teigen preferred high-waist pants and pumps instead of a pencil skit and open-toe boots, there is no denying that she took some inspiration from Kardashian in the sheer top-and-bra department. Only these two could pull this look off. 

SHEER BUMPS

While most women don't want to draw attention to their growing bumps, Teigen put hers on full display, à la Kardashian, in a black number with revealing sheer panels. 

Color-Blocking and Cage Booties

Like Kardashian, Teigen tucked a fitted top in a stretchy pencil skirt and added a duster coat and cage booties for a fierce color-blocked look. 

Neutral Ensembles

Teigen showed off her love of neutral colors, just like Kardashian, in a nude-blush top and skirt with a long duster coat and strappy sandals. 

Bodycon Black Dresses

Teigen and Kardashian proved that a stretchy LBD can transcend seasons. 

Striped Separates

Of course they would share the same designer preferences—Teigen and Kardashian twinned it up in nearly identical striped sets by Balmain.

Gray-and-Army Green Color Combo

While walking her dog, Teigen sported a Kardashian-approved ensemble consisting of a gray knit dress, army green coat, and come-hither heels. 

