Shop the iPhone Case that Gigi Hadid and More Celebrities Love

One could argue that people with insane amounts of Instagram followers are always posting the best selfies. But what if the secret was not in an editing app or in the subject’s flawless features, but in the actual phone case? Beyoncé’s stylist, Ty Hunter just released his exclusive version with a built-in selfie-light, and while Queen Bey hasn’t gotten hers yet, we're sure she will bless us with a selfie soon enough. In the meantime, learn how Instagram’s most followed (think: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian) are protecting their precious phones.

