Shop the iPhone Case that Gigi Hadid and More Celebrities Love

One could argue that people with insane amounts of Instagram followers are always posting the best selfies. But what if the secret was not in an editing app or in the subject’s flawless features, but in the actual phone case? Beyoncé’s stylist, Ty Hunter just released his exclusive version with a built-in selfie-light, and while Queen Bey hasn’t gotten hers yet, we're sure she will bless us with a selfie soon enough. In the meantime, learn how Instagram’s most followed (think: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian) are protecting their precious phones.

1 of 10 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty; Courtesy

Victoria Beckham

Beckham protects her iPhone with this chic case engraved with her initials.

2 of 10 kyliejenner/instagram; courtesy

Kylie Jenner

Jenner is constantly switching up her case, but this fuzzy one is the coolest.

3 of 10 Robert Kamau/GC Images; Courtesy

Gigi Hadid

Hadid keeps her phone looking extra cute with this chill-pills case.

4 of 10 Xposure/AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Ashley Benson

Benson rocks her Ullu case in bright red. 

5 of 10 kimkardashian/instagram; Courtesy

Kim Kardashian

The queen of the selfie, can always find her light with this case from Lumee. 

6 of 10 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; Courtesy

Bella Thorne

Thorne keeps her phone case nice and neutral. 

7 of 10 Splash News; Courtesy

Gwen Stefani

Stefani likes her cases like her signature lip: bold and red. 

8 of 10 kyliejenner/instagram; Courtesy

Kylie Jenner

Of course Kylizzle has a custom phone case. This one from Vianel reads "King Kylie"

9 of 10 Xposure/AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Rihanna

RiRi is definitely going to need an umbrella to protect her phone and her furry case from the rain. 

10 of 10 Xposure/AKM-GSI; Courtesy; Getty Images

Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner 

Rihanna's not the only one toting Ullu's furry case. Besties Delevingne and Jenner love them, too. 

