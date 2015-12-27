13 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Outfits That Don't Require a Dress

If you don't have a New Year's Eve dress yet, rest easy—you don't need one (though if you are on the hunt for one, may we direct you to our round-up of party dresses—under $250). For those of you who don't feel like wearing tights, who want to take a slightly more unconventional approach to NYE dressing, or who just never liked dresses to begin with, we found all the celebrity style inspo you need to help you get your party on sans dress. From menswear-inspired suit separates to metallic crop top-and-culotte sets to festive jumpsuits, see the A-list-approved outfits for ideas on how to usher in the new year with flair.