13 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Outfits That Don't Require a Dress

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Andrea Cheng
Dec 27, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

If you don't have a New Year's Eve dress yet, rest easy—you don't need one (though if you are on the hunt for one, may we direct you to our round-up of party dresses—under $250). For those of you who don't feel like wearing tights, who want to take a slightly more unconventional approach to NYE dressing, or who just never liked dresses to begin with, we found all the celebrity style inspo you need to help you get your party on sans dress. From menswear-inspired suit separates to metallic crop top-and-culotte sets to festive jumpsuits, see the A-list-approved outfits for ideas on how to usher in the new year with flair.

 

1 of 13 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Amal Clooney

Skip the typical sparkly dress in favor of glitzy separates. See: Clooney who got festive for Charlotte Tilbury’s “Naughty Christmas Party” in a metallic buttoned-up crop top and matching culottes. The finishing touch? Gold chandelier earrings and silver pumps. 

2 of 13 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Rachel McAdams

Aim for sweet and sexy with a jumpsuit that boasts elements of both. McAdams achieved the aesthetic with a black Noam Hanoch one-piece featuring a bralet and high-waist pants connected by sheer fabric.

3 of 13 Brian Killian/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Or, just go for sexy. Hudson was on fire at the Campari Calendar 2016 Launch in a plunging fiery-red beaded Naeem Khan jumpsuit.

4 of 13 Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Katie Holmes

Play with proportions for a dramatic effect. When Holmes hosted a celebration in honor of designer Zac Posen, she wore a crisp white blazer and a pair of culottes with an exaggerated wide-leg silhouette, both by Posen. The result? Minimal and cool. 

5 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

Headed to a more conservative party? Take a style cue from Wilde who defined modern-day elegance in a punchy red shirt tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants, both by Marc Jacobs. Even the accessories were perfectly on point. Wilde completed the look with a black Jimmy Choo envelope clutch.

6 of 13 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

For the non-girly girl, follow KStew's lead and go for a sequined top and black leather pants. (Hers are by Chanel.)

7 of 13 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Knock out two trends—winter white and suiting—with this one look. The youngest Olsen had the right idea when she attended the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nomination Press Conference, selecting super-sleek white separates (with unfinished hems) that she styled with an assortment of delicate jewelry and navy pumps. 

8 of 13 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen may have the sexiest maternity style ever. Take a style cue from her (even if you aren't expecting) and reveal glimpses of skin with a lace see-through top (hers is by Femme d'Armes) and a matching bralet, but cover up with a pair of paperbag-waist pants.

9 of 13 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Holland Roden

Copy Roden and elevate a simple pair of black culottes with a festive fringed bustier tank. 

10 of 13 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Who needs to show skin to be sexy? Make a sleek statement, like Zendaya, in smart tux separates with a satin tie-neck blouse.

11 of 13 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Lily Aldridge

Turn heads in a red-hot jumpsuit. But if you really want to turn heads, pull an Aldridge and find a one-piece with a scandalous cut-out slashed right in the middle.

12 of 13 Richie Buxo / Splash News

Chloe Grace Moretz

The teen queen grounded her black plunging sequined top with a pair of black pants. The finishing touches? A wisp of a skinny scarf tied around her neck and killer lace-up pumps.

13 of 13 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

Break away from solids and experiment with prints—Ridley rocked her checked Dior suit separates at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens press conference so well, it won her major style points.

