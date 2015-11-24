12 Celebrity-Inspired Party Outfits That You Would Never Think to Try

Andrea Cheng
Nov 23, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

Holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year, yes, but it's also one the most stressful. With the pressures of finding the perfect gift for (insert name of family member, coworker, friend, boss here), navigating the bustling crowds, planning upcoming travels, meeting in-laws, and so on, the importance of piecing together a fête-ready ensemble that's equally chic and festive pales in comparison.

It's why we turned to the A-list set whose jobs revolve around looking insanely good during parties, celebrations, and whatnot. But instead of the usual sequined piece or the same-old LBD, we found stars who have stunned in unique ensembles, like a bandeau and high-waist trousers (that's you, Kendall Jenner) or a racy sheer lace top with a matching bralet (ahem, Chrissy Teigen). As you prep to hit the party circuit, shop these celebrity-inspired holiday outfit ideas to make this your chicest season yet.

Sheer Lace Layers + High-Waist Pants

Chrissy Teigen dared to make a statement in a sheer lace teal top with matching bra. For a more wearable take, opt for head-to-toe black and up the coverage with a bralet.

Shop the look: Zara top, $50; zara.com. Charlotte Russe bralet, $15; charlotterusse.com. Cos trousers, $135; cosstores.com. Sondra Roberts clutch, $98; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic pumps, $128; bananarepublic.com.

Bandeau + Velvet Blazer + Draped Pants

A bandeau by itself risks too much skin exposure. Cover up, like Kendall Jenner, with a blazer and high-waist pants. Add velvet and gilded accessories for a luxe finish.

Shop the look: Asos necklace, $33; asos.com. Cosabella bandeau, $32; cosabella.com. Mango blazer, $120; mango.com. Willow pants, $350; willowltd.com. Pieces belt, $29; asos.com. Sam Edelman sandals, $91; samedelman.com.

Bodysuit + Sequined Skirt

Integrate the bodysuit—one of fall's in-demand pieces—into your holiday look. Mary Elizabeth Winstead styled her burgundy piece with a long sequined skirt and a pearlescent clutch. The result? Glam perfection. 

Shop the look: Boohoo bodysuit, $16; boohoo.com. By Malene Birger skirt, $545; net-a-porter.com. Calvin Klein clutch, $158; calvinklein.com. Tamara Mellon sandals, $595; tamaramellon.com.

Ruffled Lace Blouse + Wool Shorts

Stand out from a sea of dresses with a pair of shorts. Take a cue from Diane Kruger and style them with a flirty ruffled lace blouse, cool ear cuffs, and killer lace-up heels.

Shop the look: Rue Gembon ear cuff, $78; ruegembon.com. Sandro top, $236; sandro-paris.com. & Other Stories shorts, $90; stories.com. Badgley Mischka heels, $215; shopbop.com.

Red Turtleneck + Satin Skirt

Learn from Jaime King and elevate a cherry red knit turtleneck with a satin skirt and trendy extras.

Shop the look: Ann Taylor turtleneck, $40; anntaylor.com. Topshop skirt, $115; topshop.com. Guess belt, $39; guess.com. Schutz heels, $190; schutz-shoes.com.

Deep-Plunge Top + Trousers

Take the plunge with a navel-grazing top, but copy Gigi Hadid and steer it away from the scandalous end of the spectrum with conservative black pants—it's a balancing act.

Shop the look: Nasty Gal choker, $25; nastygal.com. Rodarte top, $1,495; fwrd.com. Whistles trousers, $180; whistles.com. Glint clutch, $58; nordstrom.com. Asos sandals, $81; asos.com.

Floral Midi Dress + Furry Footwear

Achieve Zendaya's effortlessly cool, arty eccentric vibe with a floral midi-length dress and fur slides. Affix a bejeweled brooch to your dress instead of a statement necklace for a touch of bling.

Shop the look: BCBGeneration earrings, $20; lordandtaylor.com. St. John brooch, $225; nordstrom.com. Suno dress, $695; otteny.com. Brother Vellies slides, $380; brothervellies.com.

Oversize White Blazer + Satin White Tank + White Skirt

Olivia Munn schools us in how to pull off winter white. She casually draped an oversize white blazer over a white satin top (for that high-shine standout effect) with a cool wrap skirt. 

Shop the look: Babaton tank, $95; aritzia.com. Theory blazer, $445; net-a-porter.com. Mango skirt, $50; mango.com. Rebecca Minkoff clutch, $295; rebeccaminkoff.com. J. Crew sandals, $198; jcrew.com.

Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress + Wide-Leg Pants

Turn your off-the-shoulder dress into a holiday-ready outfit by coupling it with wide-leg pants (for that lean, streamlined effect) and gold accessories. And voilà, you're Olivia Palermo!

Shop the look: Tibi dress, $340; tibi.com. H&M pants, $40; hm.com. BaubleBar necklace, $68; baublebar.com. CC Skye cuff, $175; ccskye.com. Asos sandals, $63; asos.com.

Sequined Cami + Checked Trousers

Look to Sarah Hyland for sartorial greatness—she gave her glam sequined cami a dose of cool with a pair of menswear-inspired checked pants. Round out the look with a studded clutch and simple black sandals.

Shop the look: Abercrombie & Fitch cami, $48; abercrombie.com. Reiss pants, $240; reiss.com. Milly clutch, $285; milly.com. Aldo sandals, $30; aldoshoes.com.

Polka-Dot Dress + Cropped Blazer

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw, like Sarah Jessica Parker, and smarten up a polka-dot frock. Then treat it to a flourish of sparkly add-ons. 

Shop the look: Red Valentino dress, $682; mytheresa.com. Zara blazer, $129; zara.com. Zac Zac Posen purse, $295; shopbop.com. SJP pumps, $375; nordstrom.com.

Black Cami + Asymmetric Skirt + Thigh-High Boots

Consider this a modern take on the classic LBD. Pull a Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fashion an LBD out of a camisole and a lace asymmetric skirt, and then slip on a pair of thigh-highs for the finishing touch.

Shop the look: Babaton cami, $60; aritzia.com. Madewell skirt, $110; madewell.com. Steve Madden boots, $150; stevemadden.com.

