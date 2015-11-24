12 Celebrity-Inspired Party Outfits That You Would Never Think to Try

Holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year, yes, but it's also one the most stressful. With the pressures of finding the perfect gift for (insert name of family member, coworker, friend, boss here), navigating the bustling crowds, planning upcoming travels, meeting in-laws, and so on, the importance of piecing together a fête-ready ensemble that's equally chic and festive pales in comparison.

It's why we turned to the A-list set whose jobs revolve around looking insanely good during parties, celebrations, and whatnot. But instead of the usual sequined piece or the same-old LBD, we found stars who have stunned in unique ensembles, like a bandeau and high-waist trousers (that's you, Kendall Jenner) or a racy sheer lace top with a matching bralet (ahem, Chrissy Teigen). As you prep to hit the party circuit, shop these celebrity-inspired holiday outfit ideas to make this your chicest season yet.

