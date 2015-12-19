How to Find the Perfect Holiday Dress for Your Body Shape

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Andrea Cheng
Dec 19, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

In an ideal world, we'd have a glam squad on standby to primp and prime us to perfection for every occasion. Since, sadly, that's not the case, the next best thing is to learn from the stars who get paid to look this good. We scoured the red carpet, studied a slew of celebrity looks, and landed on the ones in dresses that best accentuate their figures.

Got a tall and lean figure like Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Lawrence? Gravitate toward slinky numbers with clean, long lines. Or, if you're petite like Sarah Hyland and Sienna Miller, look for mini shifts treated with flirty finishes. Now that holiday parties are on the horizon, use this A-list guide to help find the best dress—for whatever your body type might be. 

1 of 8 David Becker/Getty Images, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Body Type: Long and Lean

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Lawrence

Look for: Sinuous numbers with long, clean lines that skim your frame. If floor-length cuts are too formal for you, gravitate toward midi-length silhouettes.

2 of 8 Chance Yeh/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Body Type: Petite

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Sienna Miller and Sarah Hyland 

Look for: Easy mini shift dresses with flirty finishes, like girly tiered ruffles or glam sequins.

3 of 8 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Body Type: Athletic

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Serena Williams and Lupita Nyong'o

Look for: Sleeveless, figure-hugging numbers that not only put your hard-earned muscles on display, but also encourage curves.

4 of 8 Raymond Hall/GC Images, Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Body Type: Curvy

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Adele and Mindy Kaling

Look for: Structured fabrics that don't cling or bunch up, and fit-and-flare silhouettes to help carve out an hourglass figure.

5 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage

Body Type: Hourglass

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Beyonce and Christina Hendricks

Look for: Curve-clinging cuts—you want to show off your frame. Offset a ground-grazing length with a plunging neckline. For anything shorter, bring the neckline up.

6 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Body Type: Inverted Triangle

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Emily Ratajkowski and Sofia Vergara

Look for: Dresses with a sweetheart or a plunging neckline to highlight your assets. 

7 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (2)

Body Type: Triangle

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Kylie Jenner and Rihanna

Look for: Waist-cinching dresses. To flaunt your curves, you can take the Jenner route with a gown that clings, or you can follow RiRi's lead with a more structured dress that skims.

8 of 8 Paul Morigi/WireImage, PMC/Sipa USA

Body Type: Pregnant

Your celebrity doppelgangers: Kim Kardashian and Rose Byrne

Look for: Empire-waist silhouettes with fabrics that glide over your bump. 

