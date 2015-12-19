How to Find the Perfect Holiday Dress for Your Body Shape

In an ideal world, we'd have a glam squad on standby to primp and prime us to perfection for every occasion. Since, sadly, that's not the case, the next best thing is to learn from the stars who get paid to look this good. We scoured the red carpet, studied a slew of celebrity looks, and landed on the ones in dresses that best accentuate their figures.

Got a tall and lean figure like Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Lawrence? Gravitate toward slinky numbers with clean, long lines. Or, if you're petite like Sarah Hyland and Sienna Miller, look for mini shifts treated with flirty finishes. Now that holiday parties are on the horizon, use this A-list guide to help find the best dress—for whatever your body type might be.

