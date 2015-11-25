Your Travel Fashion Inspo: 100+ Celebrities with the Best Airport Style

It's the season of gift-giving, ugly sweater parties, festive soirées, reunions—and travel. Regardless of whether the destination is one hour away or 18, the ever-present dilemma remains the same: What do I wear on the plane? That's precisely why we've spent years chronicling our favorite celebrity looks for jet-setting style inspiration.

Victoria Beckham, for one, isn't one to let something as stressful as traveling put a damper on her sartorial sensibility. She gave her airport style a pop of color with bold orange, wide-leg pants that she further elevated with a crisp button-down and checked coat. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, on the other hand, took a more laid-back approach as she breezed through LAX in her cool-girl off-duty ensemble, featuring a metallic bomber, a plain white tee, and distressed skinnies.

Stow the sweats and nail the landing with our mega-gallery of 180 chic celebrity outfits for the next time you board a plane.