Here's Your Step-By-Step Guide to the Perfect Cat-Eye

Second to a statement lip, nothing commands attention quite like a super-sharp winged eye. Liquid liner, however, can be extremely temperamental. If your hand is even remotely unstable, one wrong move can be disastrous, and it seems like the product has this wolf-like intuition where it can almost sense that you're nervous. When one eye is perfect, the other ends up looking mis-matched and divorced, requiring you to either start over, or thicken both lines until they start to match up. Funny enough, by working in reverse—meaning, you create the wing before lining the top lid—can create a more uniform effect, and we've outlined exactly how to get the perfect cat eye, once and for all. See the technique in action below, along with step-by-step instructions on how to master it.
- Pick up a liquid liner pen like Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof formula ($22; sephora.com), and create a small upward flick from the outer corner of your eye. By sculpting the outer point of the wing first, this ensures a more even appearance on both sides.
- Drag the applicator in the opposite direction at a downward angle until it meets with your lash line. This helps to lay down the shape, which should look somewhat like a triangle.
- Go back and fill in the empty space, and clean up the overall shape, making sure to taper the end of the wing to a sharp point. Repeat on the other eye, and finish off the effect with a few pumps of the lash curler and a generous amount of mascara.