Here's Your Step-By-Step Guide to the Perfect Cat-Eye

Second to a statement lip, nothing commands attention quite like a super-sharp winged eye. Liquid liner, however, can be extremely temperamental. If your hand is even remotely unstable, one wrong move can be disastrous, and it seems like the product has this wolf-like intuition where it can almost sense that you're nervous. When one eye is perfect, the other ends up looking mis-matched and divorced, requiring you to either start over, or thicken both lines until they start to match up. Funny enough, by working in reverse—meaning, you create the wing before lining the top lid—can create a more uniform effect, and we've outlined exactly how to get the perfect cat eye, once and for all. See the technique in action below, along with step-by-step instructions on how to master it.

Sarah Balch

