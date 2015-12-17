How to Make The Carlyle Hotel's Famous Holiday Punch at Home

We've reached peak holiday party season, which means copious booze-filled gatherings with friends, family, and some perfect strangers. If you're planning on playing host, you have added challenge of having to simultaneously schmooze with guests and act as mixologist for the duration of the evening. That's why we're big proponents of the laissez-faire approach to entertaining: Fix up a large-batched mixed drink in advance, kick back, and enjoy the rare company.

This easy-to-make (and insanely delicious) off-the-menu punch courtesy of Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel, the iconic Upper East Side watering hole where Eartha Kitt and Bobby Short used to croon (and most recently, the setting for Bill Murray’s Netflix holiday special), combines fruit juice, liquor, and champagne for an appropriately festive beverage. "It has just the right amount of sweetness, and the champagne lends a crisp, clean finish," says bartender Lori Bodinizzo. Try it out for yourself with the recipe below, complete with a GIF.

The Carlyle Punch

1 oz Southern Comfort ($12; liquorama.net)

1 oz raspberry vodka ($22; winewisegreenwich.com)

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz lime juice

1 oz cranberry juice

3/4 oz St-Germain ($36; stationplazawine.com)

1/2 oz X-Rated passion fruit vodka ($22; arlingtonwine.net)

2-3 dashes of bitters ($7; jet.com)

Champagne

3 blackberries

3 raspberries

Directions:

Combine Southern Comfort, raspberry vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice, cranberry juice, St-Germain, and X-Rated passion fruit vodka in a shaker and pour into a coupe glass filled with ice. Finish with three dashes of bitters and a splash of Champagne. Garnish with blackberries and raspberries.