The Basic Steps

amp#149; It’s important to start with hair that’s blown straight and silky for this look.

amp#149; Pull the top layer of your hair up at the crown. Tease it up slightly with a backcomb.

amp#149; If your hair is fine-or if you just want some extra height-add in a bump-enhancing tool hidden on the inside of your hair.

amp#149; Pull up the rest of your strands and fasten into a high ponytail, like Kate Beckinsale.