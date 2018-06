Bronzy Skin

If you have very light skin like Elizabeth Banks, it's important to choose a bronzer that isn't too dark or orange-both can make pale skin look muddy. Since your complexion has rosy tones, go for a palette with pink in it. We like Physicians Formula Organic Wear Natural Origin Bronzer & Blush 2-in-1 ($14; physiciansformula.com). Swirl the two shades together and apply all over the face, or concentrate the lighter shade near the apples of the cheeks for a more flushed effect.