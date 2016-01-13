From Bachelorette to Wedding, Here's Your Bride-to-Be Fashion Guide for Every Occasion

Between choosing the flowers, menus, and seating arrangements, some brides don’t have enough time to spend on themselves when planning a wedding. And if the wedding dress selection process ends up being harried, then, well, forget about figuring out what to wear to one’s bridal shower, bachelorette, and rehearsal dinner. Instead of carelessly picking up just any old white dress, we did all the work for you. We sifted through thousands of options from a bevy of retailers to find the perfect ensemble for each of the aforementioned occasions—expect something short and sweet for your bridal shower and streamlined and modern for your rehearsal dinner. Ahead, options for every single occasion on your wedding fashion tour on for the bride-to-be.

Bridal Shower

This white Giambattista Valli dress is perfect for a bridal shower, whether it be a brunch or an afternoon tea. The A-line silhouette is flattering on every body type, but the cropped cape-like sleeves offer some unexpected drama to your look. Pair with a floral-printed T-strap pump for a delicate finishing touch. 

Giambattista Valli dress, $913 (originally $1,828); mytheresa.com. Christian Louboutin pumps, $895; net-a-porter.com

Bachelorette

For your last hurrah as a single lady, you want something fitted, especially if you are venturing to Miami or Las Vegas. This white bodycon dress is tasteful, but fashion forward with spliced cutouts at the shoulders. Keep the focus on the dress and marry with a rose gold strappy sandal. 

Topshop dress, $75; topshop.com. Steve Madden pumps, $80; nordstrom.com

Rehearsal Dinner

Throw convention out the window with a one-shoulder jumpsuit in lace and crepe—it's the answer for all the modern gals out there (we’re looking at you, New York ladies!). Finish with a lace-up heel. 

J. Crew jumpsuit, $140 (originally $350); net-a-porter.com. Aquazzura pumps, $775; neimanmarcus.com

Wedding

Your wedding day is finally here! Instead of choosing a traditional strapless silhouette, try a long-sleeved peplum option with lace detail. Pair with a large chandelier earring and silver metallic heels. 

Alessandra Rich dress, $2,429; farfetch.com. Oscar de la Renta earrings, $395; oscardelarenta.com. Asos sandals, $60; asos.com

