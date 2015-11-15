This Boozy Hot Chocolate Is the Perfect Post-Dinner Cocktail

There’s something extra enticing about a cocktail that riffs on one of our favorite childhood drinks. The “Bourbon Hot” from Jen Shen, Executive Pastry Chef for the gorgeous 5-star Hotel Bel-Air in L.A., fits the bill. “For many people, enjoying hot chocolate together is a holiday tradition, and we wanted to put a grown up spin on this popular favorite,” says Shen. “The combination of dark chocolate, sea salt, and bourbon provides the perfect balance between sweet and earthy flavors.” Give the recipe a try over Thanksgiving weekend—just be sure to save some “virgin” hot cocoas for the under-21 crowd.
Bourbon Hot
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
4 oz cream
8 oz milk
5 oz chocolate, 64% or darker
1 tsp dark cocoa powder
1 oz sugar
2 oz Hudson Baby Bourbon ($45, mashandgrape.com)
6 oz heavy cream
1/4 Maldon sea salt
Directions:
1. Bring cream and milk to a simmer in a small sauce pot.
2. Stir in sugar and cocoa powder and whisk.
3. Pour hot liquid over chocolate.
4. Blend with a hand blender until frothy and light.
5. Stir in bourbon.
6. For garnish: whip cream and salt until medium peaks. Place a generous spoonful on top of the Bourbon Hot, and enjoy!