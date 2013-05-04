Editor-Tested: This Blowout Kit Just Might Be Competition for Your Hairstylist

InStyle Staff
May 04, 2013 @ 3:00 pm

From DryBar to Rachel Zoe's DreamDry, blow-dry bars are taking the nation by storm, but hitting up the salons regularly can be costly. That's why we asked InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to try her hand at a DIY version using Bio Ionic's Blow Out Kit and report back on the results. See how the set fared below!

"Confession time: I only just learned how to blow out my hair about a month ago. I learned how to fake it pretty well, but my handiwork never measured up to the professional-level styles created at the salon. Bio Ionic's Blow Out Kit ($99; bioionic.com for salons) was a game-changer. The kit is equipped with a handy look book that tells you exactly how to section your hair and directions for which way to wind the brush. It also comes with six detachable brush heads that double as velcro rollers, so you can clip each section into place to set once you're finished. The barrels even change colors to let you know when each area is ready. However, if you have thick hair like me, you'll need more than the six rollers to cover your entire head. Instead of springing for a second kit, start by working with the bottom layers first, press the button on the brush handle to remove the roller, then clip it in place. By the time you work your way to your top layers, the bottom portion is ready to unroll, so you can reuse the brush heads for the remaining areas. The result? A voluminous blowout that no one will believe was a DIY job. When I walked into the InStyle office after trying it, my co-workers all thought it was the real thing."

See more tips on getting a bouncy blowout.

MORE:
You Can Do: Bouncy Waves

You don't have to be a celebrity to pull off Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lopez's voluminous waves. Thanks to the movement created by soft layers, a bouncy blowout looks great on everyone. Think your cheeks need a lift? Add volume at the crown. If your face is long, tease the sides more. Like a tailored jacket, this versatile style can be customized for every face shape.
The Basic Tips:

• For bouncy layers like Cheryl Cole's, start with damp hair and loosely dry it. Once strands are two-thirds dry, start working with 3-inch sections starting at the top, pulling them outward with a round brush as you sweep the dryer nozzle over the full length.
• Boost volume by wrapping sections around velcro rollers, making sure to leave the largest ones for the crown. Enhance the set by applying a quick blast of direct heat to each roller.
• After hair has cooled, remove rollers and brush through waves, then tease at the crown and sides to create height.

The Basic Products:

• Loop strands around a set of velcro rollers like Conair's ($5 for 6 small or 4 large; at RiteAid stores) for extra movement.
• Smooth a dollop of Redken Bodifying Cream Mousse ($17; redken.com for salons) through wet strands to maximize bounce.
• A high-watt dryer like the Sedu Revolution Pro ($160; sedubeauty.com) guarantees the smoothest results possible.
• Use a teasing comb like the cult favorite Mason Pearson Tail Comb ($22; neimanmarcus.com) to create lift.

I can't hold a brush & a blow dryer.

We admit, it can be tricky to create a Victoria Justice-esque 'do if you're a beginner, but thanks to combined round brush and dryer in Conair's Infiniti Pro Spin Air Brush ($60; ulta.com), a salon perfect blowout is as easy as combing your hair.
My blowout never lasts.

To keep your waves looking full and bouncy for days, spritz a generous amount of the keratin-infused Kerapure Blowout Extender ($48; kerapure.com) onto wet strands. The fortifying amino acids make hair healthier with each use, and give the smooth style a longer lifespan. Hit second-day hair with a blast of dry shampoo like Unite 7Seconds Dry Shampoo ($29; unitehair.com) to absorb oil and refresh volume.

I'm afraid big hair will look '90s.

Cindy Crawford may have piled on the makeup in '92, but today, big hair looks freshest with a nearly naked face. A swipe of C.O. Bigelow Rose Salve ($6; bigelowchemists.com), and some fluttery lashes should do the trick. We love Diorshow's Heat Curl lash curler ($25; sephora.com) and Estee Lauder's Sumptuous Extreme Mascara ($24; esteelauder.com) to draw attention to your eyes.

