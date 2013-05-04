Editor-Tested: This Blowout Kit Just Might Be Competition for Your Hairstylist

From DryBar to Rachel Zoe's DreamDry, blow-dry bars are taking the nation by storm, but hitting up the salons regularly can be costly. That's why we asked InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to try her hand at a DIY version using Bio Ionic's Blow Out Kit and report back on the results. See how the set fared below!

"Confession time: I only just learned how to blow out my hair about a month ago. I learned how to fake it pretty well, but my handiwork never measured up to the professional-level styles created at the salon. Bio Ionic's Blow Out Kit ($99; bioionic.com for salons) was a game-changer. The kit is equipped with a handy look book that tells you exactly how to section your hair and directions for which way to wind the brush. It also comes with six detachable brush heads that double as velcro rollers, so you can clip each section into place to set once you're finished. The barrels even change colors to let you know when each area is ready. However, if you have thick hair like me, you'll need more than the six rollers to cover your entire head. Instead of springing for a second kit, start by working with the bottom layers first, press the button on the brush handle to remove the roller, then clip it in place. By the time you work your way to your top layers, the bottom portion is ready to unroll, so you can reuse the brush heads for the remaining areas. The result? A voluminous blowout that no one will believe was a DIY job. When I walked into the InStyle office after trying it, my co-workers all thought it was the real thing."

