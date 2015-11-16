Shake Up Your Weekend Brunch with This James Bond-Inspired Cocktail

Bloody Marys and mimosas are boozy brunch classics, but it wouldn’t hurt to switch it up once in a while. Robert Castellon, the bar manager at N.Y.C.’s Blue Smoke, a modern Southern eatery from renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer, has created the perfect drink to accompany next Sunday's afternoon plate of eggs and bacon. The “Fast Eddie” is a twist on the standard Vesper cocktail, which was made popular by James Bond in the 1953 novel Casino Royale, and is “as refreshing as they get,” says Castellon. He adds, “The real grapefruit flavor works incredibly well with the touch of sweetness and mild spice of the ginger beer.” Trust us, you’ll want to bookmark this for the weekend.

RELATED: Toast the Weekend Early with This Bubbly Champagne Cocktail

Fast Eddie

Ingredients

1½ oz Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka ($20; winefolder.com)

1/2 oz Lillet Blanc ($18; internetwine.com)

1/2 oz lemon juice

Regatta Ginger Beer ($50 / 24 bottles; jet.com)

2 dashes of Angostura bitters ($5; walmart.com)

RELATED: This Boozy Hot Chocolate Is the Perfect Post-Dinner Cocktail

Directions

Mix the vodka, Lillet Blanc, and lemon juice in a tall Collins glass. Add ice and top with ginger beer and angostura bitters.