Wearing Blue Lipstick is Easier than You Think—Here’s How 

Blue lipstick has always been intimidating and it’s easy to write off the unconventional shade as one that’s best reserved for Instagram. However, celebrities like Rihanna who rocked indigo lipstick to a New York Fashion Week party during the Spring 2016 season, and Olivia Palermo, who wore what could arguably be the chicest navy lip ever at Dior’s Spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, are two solid examples that a blue bullet is surprisingly wearable IRL.

To work the shade with ease, Dior celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who created Palermo’s navy PFW lip, recommends sticking with a navy lipstick because it’s a universally flattering color that will work well on any skin tone, and to consider the overall makeup look. “Because navy lipstick has a lot of depth to it already, adding more to the face can make it look more ‘ghoul’ than glam,” he says. “Think of wearing navy lipstick in a similar vain to 1920’s and 30’s Old Hollywood black and white photography stills. The lips in these photos had depth and lighting that shaped the face. You can take that inspiration and transfer it to your makeup.

First, take a purple eyeliner or lip liner such as Dior Diorshow Waterproof Pro Liner in Backstage Purple ($33; nordstrom.com) and fill in the entire lip to shape it and lock down the lipstick you’ll about to apply. “This [the lip liner] keeps the color from feathering, but also finesses the shape for more structure,” Martin says.

Next, swipe on the blue lipstick—and be sure to schedule touch ups. “Depending on the formula, it may need constant attention for reapplying and touch ups,” Martin warns. For slightly less fuss, look for long-wear liquid formulas that don’t budge or pil. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Echo ($20; sephora.com) and NYX Cosmetics Matte Velvet Lipstick in Midnight Muse ($7; nyxcosmetics.com) are two options that will hold up throughout your morning coffee. Once you've applied the lipstick over the liner, gently blot it with a tissue and then reapply a second coat

As for the rest of your makeup, Martin suggests keeping things clean and simple so that the lip isn’t competing with too much eye makeup or a heavy contour. On the eyes, he suggests using a pale gold shadow such as Dior Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Mirror ($31; sephora.com) to add a touch of shimmer to the eyelids and inner corners, and a few coats of volumizing mascara such as Dior Diorshow Mascara in Black ($29; sephora.com) to open up the eyes. He says to skip the blush for a subtle definition of cheeks, and to use a soft, cream highlighter such as Dior Flash Luminizer Radiance Booster Pen ($40; sephora.com) on the high parts of the cheek, cupids bow, and bridge of the nose to play up dimension.